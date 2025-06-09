Vert Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties accounts for about 2.3% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.1%

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

