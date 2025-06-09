Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lifted by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $421.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $418.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

