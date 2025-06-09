United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Position Trimmed by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC cut its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 0.2%

USLM stock opened at $106.15 on Monday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $159.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.81.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.