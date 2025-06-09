United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.15.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $707.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $650.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $695.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

