UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 18,633 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 303,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,265,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,062,000 after acquiring an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,774,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI stock opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $31.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

