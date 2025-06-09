Transportation Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 6th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, and Chevron are the three Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of companies whose core business is moving goods or passengers by road, rail, air or sea. They include airlines, trucking firms, railroads, shipping lines and logistics providers, and their performance typically reflects levels of trade, economic activity, fuel costs and regulatory conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $85.65. 15,490,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,687,410. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $5.33 on Friday, hitting $494.07. 2,275,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,969. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $514.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $403.33 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded up $3.62 on Friday, reaching $140.52. 3,971,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,100,884. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

