SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $307,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.