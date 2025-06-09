ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. PPSC Investment Service Corp increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 446,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after buying an additional 66,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $74.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $93.79.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.