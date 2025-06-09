Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Trimmed by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 6.7% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $108.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. CJS Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

