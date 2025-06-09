Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Sells 314 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,573,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.83 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

