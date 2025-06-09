Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,365 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,142,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,556,000 after purchasing an additional 176,733 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4,134.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 307,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 300,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ENB stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.679 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

