Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,219 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 929,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 85,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $166.90 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.25 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.35.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

