Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,299 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,481,000 after buying an additional 583,892 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,881,000 after buying an additional 72,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,963,000 after buying an additional 520,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,313,000 after buying an additional 241,870 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,884,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,389,000 after buying an additional 60,877 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $129.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day moving average is $128.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.