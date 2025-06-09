Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 14,376.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,272 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Novartis by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,522,000 after acquiring an additional 399,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,706,000 after acquiring an additional 368,171 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $118.02 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.60. The firm has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

