Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 330,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,000. This represents a 80.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $93.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.25. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $94.14.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

