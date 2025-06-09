Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 62,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% in the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 5.2%

PAPR opened at $36.80 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $839.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

