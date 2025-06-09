Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,217 Shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,217 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,739,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,721,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,198,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,142,000. Finally, FSR Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,008,000.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BATS SMAX opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

About iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (SMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options SMAX was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

