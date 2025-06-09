Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $38.84.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

