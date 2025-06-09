Open Loot Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $23.46 Million (OL)

Open Loot (OL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Open Loot token can currently be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Open Loot has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. Open Loot has a market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $22.10 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Loot alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107,052.92 or 0.99872001 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105,192.22 or 0.98136115 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Open Loot Token Profile

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,645,803 tokens. Open Loot’s official website is openloot.com. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot.

Open Loot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 600,645,802.9706 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.0386418 USD and is down -22.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $29,577,804.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Loot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Loot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Loot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Loot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.