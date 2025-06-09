NikolAI (NIKO) Trading 3.7% Higher This Week

NikolAI (NIKO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, NikolAI has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NikolAI token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. NikolAI has a total market cap of $649,144.88 and approximately $99,132.29 worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NikolAI Token Profile

NikolAI’s launch date was October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NikolAI’s official website is nikolai.meme. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin.

Buying and Selling NikolAI

According to CryptoCompare, “NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. NikolAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of NikolAI is 0.00067057 USD and is up 8.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $96,427.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nikolai.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NikolAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NikolAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

