NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 5.31% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 95,536 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,384,000.

IHY opened at $21.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $30.18 million, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.45. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

