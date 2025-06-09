NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 27,299 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,299 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,498 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.