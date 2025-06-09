LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,003,000 after buying an additional 133,560 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,544,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,408,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,510,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,671,000 after purchasing an additional 103,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,347,000 after purchasing an additional 381,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $280.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $317.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

