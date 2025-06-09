KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,731 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $825,398,000 after purchasing an additional 579,525 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in HP by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,319,000 after buying an additional 899,349 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 639,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after buying an additional 122,289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,492,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,481,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $25.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.40%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HP

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.