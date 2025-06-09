KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.