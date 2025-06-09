KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $115.47 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.