Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 79,992 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.53. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

