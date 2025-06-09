KAITO (KAITO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $67.51 Million

KAITO (KAITO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. KAITO has a market capitalization of $394.21 million and approximately $67.51 million worth of KAITO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KAITO has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One KAITO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00001524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107,052.92 or 0.99872001 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105,192.22 or 0.98136115 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About KAITO

KAITO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,388,889 tokens. KAITO’s official Twitter account is @kaitoai. KAITO’s official website is yaps.kaito.ai.

KAITO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KAITO (KAITO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. KAITO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 241,388,889 in circulation. The last known price of KAITO is 1.58908465 USD and is down -4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $67,449,657.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yaps.kaito.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAITO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KAITO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KAITO using one of the exchanges listed above.

