iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $90.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

