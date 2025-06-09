iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of EFA opened at $89.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.