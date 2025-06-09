iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 3.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $12,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $60.54 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.