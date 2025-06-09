GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 161.8% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 15.2% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 price objective (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, New Street Research set a $380.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $487.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.91. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $500.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

