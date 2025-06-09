Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 17,220 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 223.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.com from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

