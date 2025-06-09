First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 493,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,928 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

