First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $330.25 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,621,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 5.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 2.49% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $330,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $129.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day moving average of $128.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

