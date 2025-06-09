First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Leidos by 510.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after buying an additional 835,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Leidos by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after buying an additional 682,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Leidos by 13.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after buying an additional 405,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Leidos by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 464,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,032,000 after buying an additional 377,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $148.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.24. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.46.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

