Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,865,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,259,000 after acquiring an additional 261,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,296,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,895,000 after acquiring an additional 879,260 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,752,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,936,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.27.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

