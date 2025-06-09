Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) Shares Sold by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lowered its position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC owned 0.37% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000.

Get Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF alerts:

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $325.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.66. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

About Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.