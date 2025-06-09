Devve (DEVVE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $500,065.17

Devve (DEVVE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Devve has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Devve token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges. Devve has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $500,065.17 worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Devve Token Profile

Devve was first traded on February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. Devve’s official message board is medium.com/@devveecosystem. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem. The official website for Devve is www.devve.io.

Devve Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 91,019,366.4187551 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.57253229 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $470,067.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

