Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires 56,277 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,277 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,274 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.51 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

