Congress Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

