City Center Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,057 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Trading Down 0.1%

ROL opened at $57.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $101,448.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,388.40. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,861. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

