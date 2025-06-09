Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,727 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,009,000 after buying an additional 8,518,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,533,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,870,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,601.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after purchasing an additional 883,244 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

