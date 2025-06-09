Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

IVV opened at $602.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $561.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

