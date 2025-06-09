Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 206,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,417,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,152,000 after buying an additional 58,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after buying an additional 3,611,421 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its stake in Enbridge by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 35,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Enbridge by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,818,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,044,000 after buying an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $46.49 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 139.69%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

