BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.25% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.21 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $50.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.