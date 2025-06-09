Black Point Wealth Management Has $215,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Black Point Wealth Management trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Black Point Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Black Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the first quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $372.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

