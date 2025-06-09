Black Point Wealth Management Has $2.23 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Black Point Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230,661 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 12.9% of Black Point Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Black Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111,150.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

