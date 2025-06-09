Bank of New Hampshire Sells 295 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,937 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,640 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3%

MDLZ opened at $66.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

