Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Corteva were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,799,000 after purchasing an additional 646,459 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Corteva by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2,874.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,648,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,521,000 after purchasing an additional 608,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $71.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.